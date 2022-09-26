Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (September 26th)

Pat Dooley September 26, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 137 Views

The Back Nine comes at you after a crazy weekend in college football and a couch potato’s dream on Sunday.

10  First of all, I don’t want to hear it. I’m getting way too much of the sentiment that Florida made the Tennessee game closer than most fans thought it would be and – as a result – they can live with it. Sounds a little like the Alabama talk last year. Florida lost and I was among those who believed they were going to get killed. But I also kept saying that, hey, it’s college football. Unscripted, much like Florida’s defense. Billy Napier made it clear that there are no moral victories at UF and he is dead right. And while he has little to do with the problems of the past, the numbers are what the numbers are and Florida – the mighty Gators – are 2-10 in the last 12 SEC games. I never thought I would see that happen in my lifetime and it’s not a pleasant feeling.

11.    I certainly did not think that Tennessee would put up 576 yards against a defense with Ventrell Miller playing his butt off. That was the eighth-most yards that Florida has given up in a game in the history of the school (a lot of these players were around for the record 684 against Ole Miss in 2020). I wrote about why I believe the defense is so bad for my Sunday Hash on GatorsWire, but I can give you a condensed version here – they recruited and developed poorly under the previous staff. The bottom line is that only one team in the long history of Florida football has given up more than 400 yards a game in a season and that was in the COVID year. This team is giving up 424.1 per game so far this season. Florida is 106th in the country in total defense. No matter the depth issues, that is unacceptable and it’s time to put some of those underachieving veterans on the bench.

12.   At least we can stop the dissection of Anthony Richardson for a week. You want to know a big reason why he played so well? Check out his footwork in the pocket. It was a drastic improvement over the previous two weeks.

13.   I totally understand why Billy Napier went for two points after the TD that made it 38-27. Florida was being aggressive at every turn because Napier knew his defense could not stop Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense. The Gators wanted to try everything to win the game in regulation and not take it to overtime. But I will go to my grave believing in math and believing that was a mistake. I know that Napier believes in analytics, but then why would you insist on returning kickoffs? You are averaging 16.3 yards a kickoff return with four penalties on 12 returns. Don’t the analytics say to take a knee? If you know you can’t stop the Vols, why call a timeout with 1:28 to play in the first half?

14.    At the same time, this guy is going to get it turned around. I fully believe that. If you don’t, you are entitled to your opinion. But one reason Florida is in this mess is because of the constant changing of coaches that has put UF on a weird roller-coaster.

15.   It could be worse. You could have lost to the other Tennessee (Middle) in front of a crowd of family and friends. Or you could have lost like Missouri did on a missed chip shot field goal and then a fumble into the end zone in OT. Or like Arkansas did on a field goal that hit the top of the upright, which I have never seen before. To be honest, it was a glorious day for college football even if the results were not what I wanted to see.

16.  Before I get to predictions for this week, a shout out to the President’s Cup team for winning in Charlotte. If you love golf like I do, that was riveting stiff. If you don’t, it was still better than watching New Orleans vs. Carolina, which was the only game televised in the 1 p.m. slot. Yuk.

17.   Another OK week on The Picks where Dr. Football went 3-2 to go to 12-8 for the season. October is going to be very interesting. There are no odds on the Florida game this week, but we have five that are ranked team vs. ranked team:

* Wake Forest is getting three at FSU, which is ranked for the first time in four years. This is where FSU’s schedule gets a little tougher (although you certainly have to give the Semis credit for going 4-0 even with a soft September). I’ll take FSU and give the field goal.

* Kentucky is getting 4.5 at Ole Miss, which is one of four teams that are 4-0 and flying under the radar because of who they have played (the others — and this is just my opinion — are Washington, Minnesota, and Syracuse, although all four are now ranked). I’ll take the Cats and the points.

* Alabama opened as a 14.5-point favorite on the road at Arkansas. It already went up to 16. Arky has to be in the jar after the way they lost that game to Texas A&M, but 16 is too many. I’ll take the PIGS (which was the hat John Daly wore to the game).

* N.C. State is getting eight points at Clemson. I like the Pack, but I think Clemson wins the game and sets up that huge one two weeks later against FSU.

* Oklahoma State is getting 2.5-points at Baylor, and this is the one I have no idea about. So, I’ll just take the home team and give the points.

18.    I really like the movie that Ben Stiller directed and starred in that old people like me use as a cliché. It’s called The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (from a James Thurber story) in 2013 and one of the big reasons I love it is because of one of the best soundtracks ever. So, for today’s playlist, three songs from that movie:

* “Lake Michigan” by Rogue Wave, a really underrated band.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlOl9LOUQ0g

 

* ”Far Away” by Junip.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTZ1Spe5d_A

 

* ”Wake Up” by Arcade Fire. I used this as my ringtone for several years. It went off during the SEC Tournament press conference of Frank Martin one year in Atlanta. He liked the song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJRPPUr1yic

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

SEC Football Update

As the football season is well underway, Week 5 begins with only five teams left …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties