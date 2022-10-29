Dooley’s Grades (Florida vs UGA)

Pat Dooley grades the Gators after Florida’s 42-20 loss to Georgia, the Gators’ second straight loss:

OFFENSE D+

First half: Well, that wasn’t fun for anybody playing offense. The Gators managed only 88 total yards and were 1-for-8 on third down attempts. Anthony Richardson got hit on the thigh on the first play of the game and seemed reluctant to run again.

Second half: He did run more in the second half and Florida got back in the game. But there was some very questionable third-down play calling and the Gators might have panicked a bit going for fourth down on their own 49 after Georgia went up two scores.

For the game: It appears that if a defense wants to take the running game away from Florida and has the athletes to do it, the Gators are not going to be creative enough to answer. Florida ran for 100 yards and averaged only 2.9 yards a rushing attempt.

DEFENSE D+

First half: It was not good, especially allowing Georgia to close the half with a 66-yard touchdown drive to basically end the game. We know one play was a bit of a fluke, but Florida’s historically-bad defense allowed 346 first half yards and 28 points.

Second half: The Gators came up with two early turnovers to get Florida back into the game. But with the game up for grabs again, the defense allowed two drives that covered 127 yards and converted a big fourth down to Brock Bowers.

For the game: Even with the plus-three on turnovers, this is still a defense that allowed 555 yards and 42 points. It seemed like the Gators played more press coverage, but UF had no answers for Georgia’s talented tight ends.

SPECIAL TEAMS B-

First half: As usual, a bit of a mixed bag. Jeremy Crawshaw punted six times after punting only three times in the last three games. He came through with a 46.8-yard average. But there were two penalties on returns, one on a kickoff and one on a nice punt return. Doesn’t Florida have a special teams coach?

Second half: Not much of a factor as Florida did not punt in the second half. But give the Gators credit for coverage on kickoff returns. That unit played with a lot of enthusiasm in the second half.

For the game: Crawshaw was good, the coverage was good. The only field goal tries were good. The penalties are an issue that may not be fixable considering we are heading into the final third of the season.

OVERALL D

Give Florida credit for fighting back. Don’t give Florida credit for not showing up in the first half. Give Florida’s defense credit for getting the Gators back in the game. Don’t give them credit for letting the game get away from them in the last 16 minutes of the game. Florida is 1-4 in the SEC, which is all we really need to know.