Pat Dooley’s High Five (February 3rd)

Pat Dooley February 3, 2023 Dooley, Feature Sports News 164 Views

While Florida fans (and rightfully so) are celebrating the win Wednesday night over No. 2 Tennessee, there is still a long way to go to make the NCAA Tournament, which is the goal of every team.

The Gators enter the game at Kentucky Saturday with a NET Rankings of 41 and that puts them within striking distance.

But here are the five things that they have to do to make it into the Big Dance.

1. Split these next two. It won’t be easy. Kentucky has won five straight SEC games and Rupp is a tough place to play. Then, it is a big one at Alabama. If you can somehow get one of those, it would be a second huge win for the Gators.

2. Sweep the two after that. Florida faces Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at home after the brutal four-game gauntlet. Those two teams are 4-14 in SEC play right now.

3. Win in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are good and will need to keep adding to their resume. But a win in this environment would be big and is definitely possible.

4. Win two of the next three. Those are at Vandy and at Georgia and then a home game with LSU. One slip-up is acceptable. Two are a problem.

5. Win one in the tournament. Florida had a shot last year but lost to Texas A&M in the first round of the SEC Tournament. That is how you end up in the NIT.

There are no guarantees, but that would put Florida at 20 wins with some quality Quad 1s to show for the first season of Todd Golden. No big deal, right?

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Kentucky

Florida Gators Basketball Looks to Stay Hot Against Kentucky

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team (13-9, 6-3 SEC) is coming off of their biggest …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties