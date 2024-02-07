Mizzou Eyes First Conference Win of Season Against Aggies

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Texas A&M Aggies men’s basketball team will go up against the Missouri Tigers tonight at 9 p.m.

Game nine of SEC play. Tonight. at Missouri on ESPN2 at 8pm 🏀 https://t.co/2992nvRd33 pic.twitter.com/4f2LHIejbF — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 7, 2024

Comeback or Continuation?

The Aggies are coming off a big win against the Florida Gators. The Aggies came back with energy in the second half and beat the Gators by one point. It is safe to assume the Aggies will be bringing that same energy and aggressive defense tonight.

The Aggies are 13-8, making them No. 8 in the SEC at the moment.

Missouri, however, is struggling and coming into tonight with a nine game losing streak. The Tigers are 8-14 overall, but 0-9 in the SEC conference. While the Tigers have the home court advantage, that may not be enough for them to get out of their rut.

Although the Aggies are favored, Mizzou will attempt their first conference win of the season tonight. The Tigers have lost their last four games by single digits, so they still have the potential to put up a fight as the underdog in the match.

Guard vs. Guard

Texas A&M leads Missouri in most stats. Wade Taylor IV, a guard for the Aggies, leads the team with an average of 19.8 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals. Taylor and Tyrece Radford, both guards for the Aggies, were essential to the team’s win against Florida.

Mizzou’s guard, Sean East II, will do his best to out play Taylor. East leads his team with an average of 15.6 points; although not as high as Taylor’s, he also leads with an average of 4.1 assists.

Shining Senior

Noah Carter, a senior and forward, leads the team with 5.1 rebounds. Even though Mizzou lost their last game against Vanderbilt, Carter was an important player for the team, scoring 14 points and getting four rebounds by half-time.

Up Next

After tonight’s game the Aggies will head home to play Tennessee at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Tigers will play at home again against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.