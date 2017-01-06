Home / College Basketball / Gator Women’s Basketball Takes Second Straight SEC Loss
Mar 4, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Amanda Butler yells from the bench in the third quarter against Kentucky Wildcats during the women's SEC basketball tournament at Jacksonville Memorial Veterans Arena. Kentucky won 92-69. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Amanda Butler yells from the bench in the third quarter against Kentucky Wildcats during the women's SEC basketball tournament at Jacksonville Memorial Veterans Arena. Kentucky won 92-69. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

Gator Women’s Basketball Takes Second Straight SEC Loss

Cierra Clark January 6, 2017 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gator Women's Basketball, SEC 3 Views

The Florida women’s basketball team (9-6, 0-2 SEC) had their first SEC road game Thursday night and the Gators came back to Gainesville with a loss from the LSU Tigers. The final score in Baton Rouge was 78-67.

The Gators got double-double performances from two players.  Junior Haley Lorenzen had 18 points and 12 rebounds in her first double-double performance in SEC play.  Senior Ronni Williams led the Gators in scoring with 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds despite being in foul trouble.  And, she received a nasty injury as well, according to Florida coach Amanda Butler.

It was really tough for her to come back with her head in the game, after getting her nose cracked open. She fought hard until the very end,” Butler said.

The Gators outrebounded the Tigers by 27 but still came up short in the contest.

Florida hit only 38.5 percent of their shots and turnovers didn’t help either. The Gators had 28 in the game.

“We just turned the ball over too much; again, it’s really disappointing because it seems like it’s silly turnovers,”  Butler said.

In the third quarter the Gators missed their first 14 shots from the floor and made only 2 of 19 field goals, while the Tigers hit 8 of 14.

Brooke Copeland, Delicia Washington, Lorenzen, and Williams gave some hope for the Orange and Blue in the fourth quarter when the Gators cut a 15 point deficit to a six with five minutes left. The Gators had a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter thanks to them but it wasn’t enough as LSU fought back with a 9-2 run of its own to seal the win.

The Tigers were lead by Chloe Jackson who dropped in 34 points. LSU’s steals, mid range jump shots, and creation of an offense from their steals really gave the Gators trouble as well.

Up next the Gators will return to Gainesville and host nationally ranked South Carolina (12-1, 2-0 SEC) on Sunday.

 

About Cierra Clark

Check Also

Jan 23, 2016; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Southeastern conference commissioner Greg Sankey holds the College Football Playoff trophy with Alabama running back Derrick Henry (2) and head coach Nick Saban during a presentation to celebrate the victory in the CFP National Championship game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Apr 4, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; NBA former player Michael Jordan looks on during the first half between the Villanova Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

USATSI_9029799_168381752_lowres

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

July 24, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USA guard Kevin Durant shoots against China in the first half during an exhibition basketball game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

USATSI_9113793_168381752_lowres

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. (20) and catcher Luke Maile (46) and third baseman Evan Longoria (3) and second baseman Logan Forsythe (11) and second baseman Tim Beckham (1) Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Jul 16, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (26) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Jul 19, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher A.J. Ramos (44) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) celebrate a win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 2-1 in 10 innings. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Jul 20, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Tim Beckham (1) doubles in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Rays defeated the Rockies 11-3. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

Jul 19, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; San Francisco Giants relief pitcher George Kontos (70) hangs onto the ball after tagging out Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Dec 31, 2015; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) during the second quarter of the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

Dec 29, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette (7) holds the MVP Texas Bowl trophy after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 56-27 at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Jul 14, 2016; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp speaks to media during SEC media day at Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Jul 14, 2016; Ayrshire, SCT;Phil Mickelson (USA) hits his second shot from the 18th fairway during the first round round of the 145th Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon Golf Club - Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

USATSI_9382528_168381752_lowres

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Jul 10, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Brad Miller (13) bats during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

Jul 12, 2016; Ayrshire, SCT; Jason Day plays from the 3rd tee during a practice round for the 145th Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon Golf Club - Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Miami

Miami Heat and Orlando Magic Split in Last Nights Action

The Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic were both in action last night.  The Heat …

© 2017 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties