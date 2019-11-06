Vanderbilt Quarterback position Up in the Air

Vanderbilt’s Head Coach Derek Mason has been unlucky filling the quarterback position.

Quarterback Carousel

Riley Neal was the original starting quarterback for the Commodores until he was benched Week 7 for Mo Hasan. Hasan’s first start was cut short when he went down with a concussion in the third quarter against Missouri. The Vanderbilt quarterback controversy continued in Week 8.

Hasan was ruled out for South Carolina and Neal was back in at QB.

It was the graduate transfer’s time to prove himself. He started with a solid drive, he led an 11 play drive resulting in a Vandy touchdown. Neal was only in for a few minutes before heading to the sideline after a hard hit.

Mason then sent in redshirt junior, Deuce Wallace, who struggled to make plays. He completed 13 for 37 passes and threw two interceptions.

The Commodores lost 24-7 to the Gamecocks.

Vanderbilt QB status ahead of Florida

Both the first and second string quarterbacks, Neal and Hasan, are in concussion protocol.

Earlier today, Mason commented on Neal’s status and his possibility of playing against Florida.

Although he has not named Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback, Mason knows who he wants to start this game Saturday if Neal is not available.

He announced that the starting position is between Deuce Wallace or Allan Walters. Mason said he will have a third quarterback ready as well.

This will be the most quarterbacks that have played for Vanderbilt in a single season since 2014, Mason’s first year as head coach.

Non Quarterback News

Junior safety Frank Coppet is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his knee.

On a positive note, wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb is back this weekend after sitting out against South Carolina last week for “personal reasons.”

Mullen on Vanderbilt

The Commodores will travel to Gainesville this weekend to face the Gators. After being ranked #10 in the College Playoff Poll, Florida isn’t backing down anytime soon.

Mullen praised Vanderbilt for their ability to win tough games.