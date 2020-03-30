Home / Hockey / NHL Players hope for the best
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night, March 17, 2020, one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NHL Players hope for the best

Gabriel Sosa March 30, 2020 Hockey, NHL 33 Views

All around the world, due to COVID-19, multiple sports leagues have been cancelled. From soccer, to the NBA, NFL, NHL, and the Olympics, all have been postponed until further notice. No one really knows what is next for sports, but NHL players are hoping for the best.

The last NHL games played were on March 11, which no one knew those would be the last for a while. With nearly two and a half weeks without NHL play, all players just want everything to go back to normal. Players are disappointed the season needed to be postponed, but understand how drastic the virus really is.

NHL Rankings

In the NHL, the playoffs would have started less than a month after the season was postponed. The playoffs were scheduled to start on April 4, but due to the virus, it is unknown when the playoffs will start. At the moment, the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins are currently leading their conferences.

There are multiple teams looking for a wild card spot, so the break could help or damage these teams who need important wins. The break can create a  lack of conditioning, and the season resuming can possibly damage the other teams as well.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, NHL players have stayed inside to lower the chance of others receiving the virus. The coronavirus is transmitted through contact, and can possibly damage many across the planet already. Players all around the NHL continue to spread awareness on the matter and preach for everyone to stay inside. Through social media, you can see what players have to say, as they continue to try to help the rest of the world.

The NHL has no idea when it will resume its season. With social distancing, sports can come back sooner rather than later.

About Gabriel Sosa

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discusses Family, Technology in Racing and the Coronavirus

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is well-known not only for his personal racing career but also for …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties