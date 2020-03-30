NHL Players hope for the best

All around the world, due to COVID-19, multiple sports leagues have been cancelled. From soccer, to the NBA, NFL, NHL, and the Olympics, all have been postponed until further notice. No one really knows what is next for sports, but NHL players are hoping for the best.

The last NHL games played were on March 11, which no one knew those would be the last for a while. With nearly two and a half weeks without NHL play, all players just want everything to go back to normal. Players are disappointed the season needed to be postponed, but understand how drastic the virus really is.

NHL Rankings

In the NHL, the playoffs would have started less than a month after the season was postponed. The playoffs were scheduled to start on April 4, but due to the virus, it is unknown when the playoffs will start. At the moment, the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins are currently leading their conferences.

There are multiple teams looking for a wild card spot, so the break could help or damage these teams who need important wins. The break can create a lack of conditioning, and the season resuming can possibly damage the other teams as well.

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, NHL players have stayed inside to lower the chance of others receiving the virus. The coronavirus is transmitted through contact, and can possibly damage many across the planet already. Players all around the NHL continue to spread awareness on the matter and preach for everyone to stay inside. Through social media, you can see what players have to say, as they continue to try to help the rest of the world.

The NHL has no idea when it will resume its season. With social distancing, sports can come back sooner rather than later.