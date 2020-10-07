MLB’s NLDS Continues

MLB’s National League Division Series continues with game two of both series. The Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves at 2 p.m. at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres at 9 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Marlins Face Braves

Tuesday, the Braves defeated the Marlins with a score of 9-5 in game one.

The Braves are looking to take a strong 2-0 lead in this series against the Marlins. The Braves were favored entering the playoffs, and they proved it during their last series, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in a best-of-three series 2-0. They have won three consecutive division titles. But the team struggled to stay in the playoffs during the past two post-seasons.

The Braves are starting right-hand pitcher Ian Anderson. Anderson dominated the last game he pitched this postseason against the Reds. In the game, he pitched six scoreless innings in game two of the Wild Card Series. He is 0-1 against the Marlins, with only two starts against the Miami team, letting up nine hits and one earned run.

The Marlins won the Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs 2-1. They were the underdogs entering the playoffs this season and have proved they should not be underestimated.

Looking to make a comeback this game and level out the series, the Marlins will start right-hand pitcher Pablo Lopez.

The word many have used to describe the Marlins is “relentless.” They have fought their way back from having one of the worst records of the 2019 season, 57-105, to making it to the second round of the playoffs. The team’s hashtag is currently “#JuntosMiami,” which translates to “Together Miami.” During these short series, they have focused on keeping their momentum.

Padres Take on Dodgers

The Dodgers defeated the Padres in their first game of the best-of-five series with a score of 5-1, Tuesday night.

The Dodgers are determined to get back to the World Series, as they have reached two of three World Series leaving without a title. They are favored to return to the World Series after finishing the regular season with the best record in the league of 43-17. Let alone having the best regular-season record, they led the National League in home runs and runs.

The Dodgers swept the Brewers in the Wild Card Series.

Left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be sent out to the mound to start for the Dodgers in the second game of this series. An all-star pitcher, Kershaw had commanded game two in their series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He struck out 13 while pitching eight scoreless innings.

During the Wild Card Series, The Padres won two out of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Having finished six games behind the Dodgers in the National League West, the Padres are looking to level out the series and win tonight’s game. With big-hitters, such as Manny Machado, the Padres are expected to make Kershaw work on the mound.

The fight to continue in the playoffs will be entertaining as these teams have been close competitors during the regular season.