Houston Astros Ready for Next Season

On Saturday the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Houston Astros 4-2 in a forced Game 7.

The Rays led the series 3-0 until the Astros made a desperate comeback run and tied the series (3-3). But with a strong, solid pitching performance from starter Charlie Morton, the Rays were able to hold off the Astros and advance to the World Series.

Nonetheless, after facing backlash the entire season for the 2017 and 2018 cheating scandal, the Astros say they will be back.

2020 season

After being judged, criticized, taunted and mocked all season, the Houston Astros still gave America a sound playoff run. The season began with fans doing everything they could to let the Astros know they weren’t off the hook.

At the start of spring training, a fan shouted to Jose Altuve to give the MVP title back to MVP runner-up Aaron Judge.

It’s only March 1st and things are starting to get chippy in the stands (Via @Stevecass7) pic.twitter.com/H8NMn3ElKU — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) March 1, 2020

Upset over the Astros punishment, fans created a GoFundMe account raising $2,490 to fly a plane over each Astros game. “Let’s raise money to fly a “Houston Asterisks” banner over each stadium that the Astros visit,” said the description.

Fans wanted to let the Astros know what they did was unforgivable and tried everything to get in player’s heads- beating on trash cans, trash-talking the team.

But the Astros responded instead with changed behavior and practices.

“The Astros stayed in their dugout,’’ said third baseman Alex Bregman. “And we stuck together.’’

What’s Next for Houston

“The legacy of this group is that these guys are ballplayers, and these guys are men,” said manager Dusty Baker.

“They’ve been through a whole bunch other than on the ballfield, and these guys can forget whatever problems that they’ve had that’s out there and come together as a group. These guys will be forever friends.”

The Astros will be back next season, wanting to prove more than ever they deserve a World Series title. If fans are allowed in stadiums next year, the Astros are sure to face the music after graciously avoiding this seasons.