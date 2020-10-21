Home / Uncategorized / Vanderbilt Enters Second Week Without Football
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Vanderbilt Enters Second Week Without Football

Jason Myers October 21, 2020 Uncategorized 17 Views

In 2019, Vanderbilt University accepted less than 10% of the students that applied to the school. Saying that Vanderbilt is a phenomenal academic institution is an understatement.

Outside of football, Vanderbilt has seen success in sports.

Vandy’s baseball team has won two of the last six national championships (’14, ’19). The women’s tennis team won the 2015 national championship. While the university as a whole has seen recent success in sports, the football program awaits any success. The commodores have been competing in the SEC since 1933. After all this time, they are still vying for their first conference championship.

The unique 10-game, conference-only schedule gave the team some hope. This unique time in history, plagued by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, gave every school something to look forward to.

How the Season is Actually Panning Out

The Commodores began their season with a highly competitive 17-12 loss to 10th-rnaked Texas A&M. The Commodores followed that up with a couple of 41-7 losses against LSU and South Carolina, respectively. Looking to rebound against a 1-2 Missouri Tigers football team this past Saturday, the Commodores were hit with COVID-19, which spread throughout the team and staff. Due to the COVID-19 spread throughout the Commodores football team, the game against Missouri has been postponed until Dec. 12th. The Commodores bye week was originally scheduled for Oct. 24th, giving them a two-week period without a game.

Head coach Derek Mason spoke about the current state of his football team, as they try to use this unexpected time off to prepare for their next game against Ole Miss on Oct 31st.

The Vanderbilt Commodores hold an 0-3 record with their next game scheduled at home against Ole Miss. The team will look to have many players who have been out with either an injury or due to COVID-19, back in the lineup and ready to play on Halloween.

About Jason Myers

Jason Myers is a dedicated sports journalist that covers the entire world of sports. Myers currently studies Journalism at the University of Florida, and will be graduating this upcoming May, 2021.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Gators

No. 4 Gator Volleyball Dominates Auburn

The No. 4 Florida Gators opened the fall portion of their season on the road …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties