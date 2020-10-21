Vanderbilt Enters Second Week Without Football

In 2019, Vanderbilt University accepted less than 10% of the students that applied to the school. Saying that Vanderbilt is a phenomenal academic institution is an understatement.

Outside of football, Vanderbilt has seen success in sports.

Vandy’s baseball team has won two of the last six national championships (’14, ’19). The women’s tennis team won the 2015 national championship. While the university as a whole has seen recent success in sports, the football program awaits any success. The commodores have been competing in the SEC since 1933. After all this time, they are still vying for their first conference championship.

The unique 10-game, conference-only schedule gave the team some hope. This unique time in history, plagued by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, gave every school something to look forward to.

How the Season is Actually Panning Out

The Commodores began their season with a highly competitive 17-12 loss to 10th-rnaked Texas A&M. The Commodores followed that up with a couple of 41-7 losses against LSU and South Carolina, respectively. Looking to rebound against a 1-2 Missouri Tigers football team this past Saturday, the Commodores were hit with COVID-19, which spread throughout the team and staff. Due to the COVID-19 spread throughout the Commodores football team, the game against Missouri has been postponed until Dec. 12th. The Commodores bye week was originally scheduled for Oct. 24th, giving them a two-week period without a game.

Head coach Derek Mason spoke about the current state of his football team, as they try to use this unexpected time off to prepare for their next game against Ole Miss on Oct 31st.

The Vanderbilt Commodores hold an 0-3 record with their next game scheduled at home against Ole Miss. The team will look to have many players who have been out with either an injury or due to COVID-19, back in the lineup and ready to play on Halloween.