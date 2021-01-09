Home / Feature Sports News / Thomas, Lazzari Shine in No. 1 Florida Gymnastics’ Win Over No. 14 Auburn
Photo courtesy of Gator Gymnastics on Twitter @GatorsGym.

Thomas, Lazzari Shine in No. 1 Florida Gymnastics’ Win Over No. 14 Auburn

Carson Cashion January 9, 2021 Feature Sports News, Gators Gymnastics, Gymnastics 70 Views

After a long offseason of training and COVID-19 protocols, Florida Gator gymnastics was finally able to compete. Travelling to Auburn University, the Gators faced off against the 14th ranked Tigers. In this early-season top 15 match up, the Gators emerged victorious with a 197.500-195.725 win over Auburn. This win featured the highest score from any Gator gymnastics team in their opening meet ever.

First Half

Starting the first rotation with the uneven bars, juniors Leah Clapper and Trinity Thomas led the way for Florida, both posting 9.875’s in their first events. Junior Savannah Schoenherr and senior Megan Skaggs scored 9.825 and 9.750, respectively, but these scores were not enough to top the hosting Tigers. Auburn scored 49.100 on vault, and the Gators found themselves in the rare position of trailing after the first rotation.

A happy Trinity Thomas after scoring a 10.0 on uneven bars during their meet with LSU. Photo taken from The University of Florida Gymnastics page.

While Auburn took the lead early with their vault score, Florida exploded with an incredible vault score of their own. Skaggs tied her career high score on vault with a 9.900, and Schoenherr added on with a 9.875. However, it was Thomas who stole the show in the second rotation, putting up a 9.975 which won the event. After Auburn scored a 49 on the uneven bars, Florida took the lead back, 98.600-98.100. They would not lose the lead again.

Second Half

In the third rotation, the Gators began their floor routines. Sophomore Payton Richards tied her career best on the floor routine with a 9.85, also using the Gainesville favorite “Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty in her backing music. Junior Sydney Johnson-Scharpf posted a 9.875, and junior Nya Reed earned a 9.925. Once again, Thomas raised the bar with her performance, winning the event on the night with a 9.950 score. Florida led the meet 147.900-147.075 after three rotations.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1347728076151508995?s=20

Richards kicked the fourth rotation off for the Gators on the beam, and earned a 9.875 score. However, Lazzari was the stand-out performer in her very first meet as a Florida Gator on the beam. Her score of 9.950 was the highest ever of any Gator making their beam debut. Florida ended with a cumulative score of 49.6, and that was enough to ensure a victory, with the Tigers only posting 48.975 on beam, and 48.65 on the floor routines.

Florida’s Trinity Thomas during an NCAA gymnastics match, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

When Florida traveled to Auburn Arena to take on the Tigers in 2020, Thomas posted a 10. While she did not quite reach that number this go round, she still clearly won the night and led her Gators to a solid first win of the 2021 season.

Next Week

Next Friday, January 15, the Gators will come back to Gainesville for their first home meet of the season. They will take on the rival Georgia Bulldogs, as they look to continue their success against the preseason number 10 team in the country.

About Carson Cashion

Carson Cashion is a first-year student at the University of Florida, and has a major in journalism- sports and media. Originally from the Orlando area, Cashion covers high school sports and Santa Fe College Sports for WRUF.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Hawthorne girls basketball team poses

Reliving Hawthorne’s dual championships: Season (2/3)

In collaboration with Syltavius Kelley Click here to read Part 1. As much as the …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties