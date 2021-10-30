Pat Dooley’s Grades: Florida vs UGA

Pat Dooley October 30, 2021 Dooley, Feature Sports News 337 Views

Pat Dooley Grades the Gators

Georgia 34, Florida 7

 

OFFENSE D-

First half: Pathetic is the only possible word. Let’s see, the fact that Florida has only 147 total yards was one problem. The fact that Anthony Richardson, in his first start, turned the ball over in the last 2:22 of the first half three times and handed Georgia the game is another story. It was Florida’s first time failing to score in the first half since Jim McElwain’s 2017 farewell game against Georgia.

Second half: Not much better although Florida at least found a way to get into the end zone to keep alive its streak of 418 straight games scoring. Georgia’s defense is really good, but Florida’s inability to execute kept the Gators from any chance to come back.

For the game: Believe it or not, Florida outgained Georgia by a yard. But Florida had a lot of empty yards in the fourth quarter. The Gators again abandoned the run game and you could almost feel the pressure in the play-calling.

 

DEFENSE C

First half: The defense, this time, was not the problem. Florida only allowed 203 yards and actually came up with what looked like a big turnover. The defense allowed 24 points but not really. Those turnovers can skew your stats when it comes to points allowed.

Second half: This was not a defense that let its team down, but Georgia was just trying to get this game over. The defense continued to play well enough to win the game and created turnovers, but we saw a great defense in this game and Florida’s wasn’t one of them.

For the game: They certainly showed a ton of improvement, but this team found a new way to lose. The heat may be turned down on Todd Grantham for a bit, but you still could do a lot better than this defense has on “quick change” defensive opportunities.

SPECIAL TEAMS F (again)

First half: There are rumors out there that there are teams who actually benefit from their special teams. This team missed a field goal and had very little impact in the first half although Jeremy Crawshaw did average 47.5 yards on his two punts.

Second half: So, we assume Jace Christmann is in the doghouse after another missed field goal. Chris Howard came in to kick the extra point after Florida’s late touchdown. The kicking game didn’t lose this game, but it certainly did not help.

For the game: We got used to a great run of great kickers at Florida. Clearly, the line has stopped. Florida has had major kicking issues in all four losses this year and not much in the way of making things happen on special teams.

OVERALL D-

How many of you were rooting for the clock to go faster at the end of that disaster? You never thought that a Dan Mullen team would have no chance because it had no offense. This team has a knack for doing the opposite of what you think, but it is not in a good way. Changes have to be made, but everybody knows that.

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Florida Georgia game ends in huge victory for the Bulldogs

The Florida Georgia game is one of the most exciting rivalries in college sports. This …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties