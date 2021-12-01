College Recruiting and What’s Going On

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier is congratulated by Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez after Louisiana-Lafayette won 21-16 in an NCAA college football game in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Keishla Espinal December 1, 2021 Uncategorized 31 Views

College football coaching moves have been affecting recruiting.

Looking at Coaching Change

With the Florida Gators hiring a new head coach, Billy Napier. There are some concerns that follow in the aspect of recruiting. It is not a flashy hire and there is the question, “Is he going to be able to build the relation that he needs to keep the top prospect home in the state of Florida.”

Looking at Notre Dame and Brian Kelly leaving to go to LSU after 12 seasons of coaching the Fighting Irish there’s the question if that’ll hurt the recruiting process. Van Haaren doesn’t think it will affect the process and it will only be a topic of a few days.

Players On the Move

Two Florida Gators players have decided to leave Florida after the announcement of Head Coach Napier. Redshirt Freshman offensive lineman Gerald Mincey and Redshirt Junior defensive lineman Dante Zanders have entered the transfer portal.

Looking at the Transfer Portal

With the players having no repercussions in entering the transfer portal it is set to believe that more players will be going into the portal.

Tom Van Haaren talks about how times have changed and how the portal is viewed now.

The overall view of the portal is just going to continue gaining popularity. Because of this, there are so many more players and opportunities that coaches are now going over their 25 initial counters. Meaning that they can bring in more transfers and recruits Van Haaren stated. For instance, college coaches will have to be strategic in what they decide to do with early signing day approaching.

Early Signing Day

With early signing day approaching on Dec. 15, 2021, Van Haaren talks about the importance of it and how it’s a yes and no situation of importance. It’s important on the high school recruiting aspect but with the transfer portal in with recruiting it’s a strategy for coaches. It’s a matter of a balancing act on getting the players you want on early signing day but also making sure you don’t sign too many so you have wiggle room.

Van Haaren talks about the 25 initial counters and how recruiting has been working.

How some coaches are willing to wait for a transfer instead.

