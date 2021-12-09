Hawthorne Sets Their Eyes to the Prize

The Hawthorne Hornets are preparing themselves to take home their first state championship.

Unbeaten, Unbreakable

The Hornets have been on fire this season. The team has not dropped a single game and has been taking care of their opponents easily. While mistakes have been made throughout the season, the Hornets have stayed on top. The defense has been a major factor in the success of the team, only letting up a combined 90 points all year. The standout member is Junior Jailen Ruth. The Defensive End has 102 tackles and 17 sacks, making him one of the best defensive players in the state.

The offense is heavily reliant on quarterback Tyler Jefferson. Jefferson has a below .500 completion percentage, but his arm does not affect his run game. The Junior has racked up 721 total rushing yards, giving him 16 rushing touchdowns, added on top of six passing touchdowns. The team is ready for this final challenge, and head coach Cornelius Ingram is confident in his team’s ability to bring home one last win.

One Last Challenge

On Saturday, the Hornets take on the Madison County Cowboys for the 1A State Championship. The Cowboys, unlike the Hornets, are not unbeaten. The Cowboys dropped three games in the early season, with a particularly ugly 52-0 loss to Valdosta in the first game of the season. This did not stop Madison County, however, and they have played extremely physically to finish out the season 10-3.

A strong playoff run has put the Cowboys on a collision course with Hawthorne, and the two teams need to be ready. The key for the Hornets will be to shut down the Cowboys’ running game. This is dominated by Tommie House and Jamie Hampton, totaling a combined 2,440 yards and 18 touchdowns. The team has only amounted to four receiving touchdowns, which allows the Hornet defense to focus specifically on the rushing game.

This is a chance for Hawthorne to bring home their first state title, and the team will be giving this game its all. Ingram believes that his team has the confidence and willpower to come out on top, and Hawthorne students will be anxiously awaiting the matchup.

Kickoff will be on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.