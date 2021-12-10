The Buccaneers to host the Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Buffalo Bills for the 12th meeting between the two teams.

Looking at the Teams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 9-3 overall this season. They won their last two games against the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboy. The Buccaneers are currently first in the NFC South.

The Buffalo Bills are currently 7-5 overall this season. They lost their last game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills are currently second in AFC East.

Looking at the Team Leaders

For the Bucs, Tom Brady currently leads in passing yards with 3,771 yards passed. Leonard Fournette currently leads rushing yards with 665 yards rushed. Chris Goodwin leads receiving yards with 949 yards received. Devin White leads tackles with 100 tackles and Mike Edwards leads interceptions with three interceptions.

For the Bills, Josh Allen currently leads in passing yards with 3,216 yards passed. Devin Singletary leads rushing yards with 495 yards rushed. Stefon Diggs leads receiving yards with 898 yards received. Tremaine Edmunds leads tackles with 69 tackles and Jordan Poyer leads interceptions with five interceptions.

Team Injuries

The Bills currently have three injury reports with two under the questionable status and one out. Reggie Gilliam is currently under questionable status with an ankle injury. He missed Monday’s game against the Patriots and has limited practices. Efe Obada is also out under questionable status with a hip injury. He was also inactive for the game against the Patriots. A.J Klein is currently out and sidelined with a positive COVID’19 test.

The Bucs currently have five on the injured list. Two under the questionable status, two out and one on injured reserve. Zach Triner is currently on the COVID’19 reserved list. Justin Watson was out with a knee injury but it has been stated that he should return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday. Jaelon Darden and Jordan Whitehead are currently on questionable status. Darden is currently out with a concussion. Whitehead is currently out with a calf injury. Richard Sherman is currently on the injured reserve with a calf injury but it was stated he is designated to return from the injured reserve Wednesday.

Teams History

This will be the 12th time that the two teams meet. The Bucs lead the all-time series against the Bills 7-4. While the Bucs lead the all-time series the bills have taken two of three of their last three meetings. Their last matchup was in 2017 in Buffalo where the Bills beat the Bucs 30-27.

Looking Ahead

The Buccaneers are set to host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 12, at 4:25 p.m. with coverage of the game on CBS.