Gators Women’s Basketball On a Roll As They Roll Tide

Florida women’s basketball is on a roll as they earn themselves their third straight win in conference play.

Gators Women’s Basketball (13-5, 3-2 SEC)

Coming off an impressive win at home over the Auburn Tigers 68-63, the Gators went on the road to face the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Gators started off the first half of the match up against the Tide trading baskets and trailed by just two early 29-27.

In the second half though, the Gators caught fire, scoring 58 points in the half, launching them to the win. Florida’s victory was its third straight in SEC play, the first time that has happened since 2015-2016.

Alberte Rimdel led the way for Florida as the freshman nets 17 points, a new career high. She was a perfect 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. Three other Gators landed in the double figure scoring column for Florida as Zipporah Broughton had 16 points six rebounds, while Faith Dut (14), and Nina Rickards (11) chipped in nicely to the cause.

Alabama Women’s Basketball (10-7, 1-5 SEC )

Alabama women’s basketball has been struggling in the SEC, winning just one game. Megans Abramas led the way for Bama in the game with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Brittney Davis chipped in with 19 points 10 rebounds, and JaMya Mingo-Young adding 18.

Next up for the Gators

The Gators continue on the road as the head to Lexington next to take on a gritty number 19 Kentucky Wildcats team on Thursday.