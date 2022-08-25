Pat Dooley’s High Five (August 25th)

Pat Dooley August 25, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 27 Views

It was 45 years ago and I was already in my second real job at the Jacksonville Journal covering Jacksonville University and Georgia (go figure).

But they sent me back to my alma mater for Homecoming (Gabe Kaplan was the Growl headliner) to cover what should have been an easy win for the mighty Gators.

Or not. This was a team in turmoil, players and coaches disagreeing and it showed in their 4-3-1 record heading into the game against Utah.

This was the only other time the Utes have played a football game in Gainesville.

Believe me, that Utah team was not ranked No. 7 in the country. Still, Florida struggled despite being a 31-point favorite.

In the end, the Gators won 38-29. The High Five today takes a look at five interesting things from that game:

Florida’s backfield was considered the fastest in the country with Terry LeCount, an eventual NFL receiver, at quarterback. They called it the “woosh-bone” and the Gators would run the wishbone sprinkled in with some I-back veer concepts. By this time of the year, Nov. 19, everyone knew that you could play nine guys at the line of scrimmage to stop the Florida offense.

But Utah was terrible on defense. The Utes came into the game with a 3-6 record and had given up an average of 51.7 points a game in their six losses. But Florida fumbled at the Utah 1 to kill one drive and trailed 20-10 going into the fourth quarter. Luckily for coach Doug Dickey, Florida scored four touchdowns on four drives in the fourth.

LeCount ran 74 yards for a touchdown on an option play just 1:14 into the game. But the passing game was almost nonexistent. LeCount and John Brantley Sr. combined to go 5-for-9 for 45 yards.

The Gators turned to Wes Chandler to save the day. He did the same thing against Georgia two weeks earlier, moving to tailback because Florida had to find a way to utilize the best player on the field. Chandler ran 31 yards for one touchdown and 34 for the game-clinching touchdown with 1:43 to play. He finished the game with 10 carries for 132 yards.

Utah had scored on its penultimate drive to make it 31-29 and went for two to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Didn’t get it. So, it looked like the difference would be a 54-yard field goal by Berj Yepremian, younger brother of Garo. But Utah failed to recover the onsides kick and the Gators drove to Chandler’s second TD.

A note: This is the last High Five for a bit. Starting next week, we’re back to Grading the Gators. The High Five will return on the bye week. I hope you are enjoying these.

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Patric Young Continues to Fight

In an athlete’s career, injuries are nothing new. Former Florida basketball star Patric Young, who …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties