Dooley’s Grades (Florida vs South Carolina)

Pat Dooley November 12, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 134 Views

Pat Dooley grades the Gators after a bowl-game clinching 38-6 win over South Carolina on Senior Day:

OFFENSE A-

First half: Florida was pretty strong with 362 yards in the half including 281 rushing, just nine yards short of the total against Texas A&M last week. And that seemed like a lot. Richardson was a little off on some throws, but it was a dominant half for the Gators.

Second half: It wasn’t as crisp, but some of that may have been because Florida had such a big lead. The Gators could have made this pretty ugly if the offense was better in the second half (only 62 yards in the third quarter). Actually, it was still pretty ugly.

For the game: Florida rushed for 374 yards. That’s 664 yards in the last two games. The Gators were this close (actually four Anthony Richardson yards) to having three backs rush for more than 100 yards for the first time since 1985.

DEFENSE A

First half: We wondered if the second half last week would carry over to this game. Certainly, not having Marshawn Lloyd hurt the Gamecocks and Florida gave Spencer Rattler was harassed repeatedly. Florida only allowed 112 yards in the half.

Second half: Clearly, the Gamecocks offense missed Lloyd, but that is not a Florida problem. South Carolina could do very little in the second half and started the half with three lost fumbles on the first four plays. Thanks for that.

For the game: That is six points allowed in six quarters by a defense we used to make fun of. Hmm, what changed? One thing is that the offenses have not been as good as what Florida faced in the first eight games, but who’s going to complain?

SPECIAL TEAMS F

First half: It was going to be a good grade despite Xzavier Henderson fumbling a punt return (thank you Miguel Mitchell for the recovery) because Adam Mikalek stepped up to make a field goal and put every kick through the end zone. Then came the fake punt for a touchdown … after a timeout. C’mon man.

Second half: A blocked field goal? Yikes. South Carolina came in as one of the best groups of special teams in the country and that should not be a surprise for a coach named Beamer. But that was a bad half for the special teams.

For the game: Just not good. It was terrible if the game came down to a special teams play here or there but it did not. Thank goodness, say the Gators.

OVERALL B+

For the first time since Eastern Washington, the Gators were able to breathe a little bit in the second half. It was an important win to make Florida bowl eligible and keep the momentum going from last week’s game. You would like to believe that this is a program trending upwards and there is really no reason not to believe that.

