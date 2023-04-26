Tampa Bay Rays get Shutout by Astros as its 14-Game Home Win Streak Ends

Share Facebook

The Houston Astros shutout the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. This was Tampa’s first shutout loss, ending the team’s 14-game home win streak. Luckily for Tampa though, they still remain the best team in Major League Baseball at 20-4.

Of history, only three other teams had a longer home win streak than the Rays. The 1880 Chicago White Stockings (21), 1886 Detroit Wolverines (18), 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association (16), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Luis Garcia gave up three hits over six innings for the Astros: striking out seven, walking two and allowing just one runner to reach scoring position.

Drew Rasmussen was handed the loss after throwing 4 and 2/3 innings. He gave up nine hits and five earned runs while walking two and striking out five.

The Astros shutout the Rays 🔥 This is the Rays' first loss at home this season. (via @BallyRays)pic.twitter.com/kKBQ0UNNiF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 26, 2023

How it Happened

Tampa gave up all five runs in the fifth inning, the most runs given up by the Rays in any inning this season.

Rasmussen let up two walks and one hit in the first inning but was able to get out of the jam. The problem though was the Rays offense, which was not able to capitalize on any scoring opportunities as they were held to five hits all game.

Both teams traded 1-2-3 innings until the Astros erupted in the top of the fifth inning.

Rasmussen started the top half striking out Martin Maldonado. Two back-to-back doubles by Mauricio Dubon and Jeremy Pena scored the first run of the game. Kyle Tucker singled to score Pena and Jose Abreu doubled on a ground ball, scoring Tucker to make it 3-0. With two outs, Corey Julks doubled. Jake Meyers then singled on a ground ball to second baseman Taylor Wall. The ball was deflected by shortstop Wander Franco, scoring the final run of the game and inning. The Astros extended its lead 5-0.

The closest the Rays got to tallying in a run was in the top of the sixth inning. Wander Franco doubled on a sharp line drive to right fielder Kyle Tucker. But, he was left on base after a strikeout, groundout and flyout.

Looking Ahead for the Rays

Tampa will look to get the offense going again as they play the Astros for the final game of the series on Wednesday. The Rays sit at first in the AL East with the Baltimore Orioles trailing behind them, 4 and 1/2 games back at 15-8.