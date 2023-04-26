Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon (14) scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia on an RBI double by Jeremy Pena during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays get Shutout by Astros as its 14-Game Home Win Streak Ends

Gabriela Vitale April 26, 2023 MLB, Tampa Bay Rays 401 Views

The Houston Astros shutout the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. This was Tampa’s first shutout loss, ending the team’s 14-game home win streak. Luckily for Tampa though, they still remain the best team in Major League Baseball at 20-4.

Of history, only three other teams had a longer home win streak than the Rays. The 1880 Chicago White Stockings (21), 1886 Detroit Wolverines (18), 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association (16), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Luis Garcia gave up three hits over six innings for the Astros: striking out seven, walking two and allowing just one runner to reach scoring position.

Drew Rasmussen was handed the loss after throwing 4 and 2/3 innings. He gave up nine hits and five earned runs while walking two and striking out five.

How it Happened

Tampa gave up all five runs in the fifth inning, the most runs given up by the Rays in any inning this season.

Rasmussen let up two walks and one hit in the first inning but was able to get out of the jam. The problem though was the Rays offense, which was not able to capitalize on any scoring opportunities as they were held to five hits all game.

Both teams traded 1-2-3 innings until the Astros erupted in the top of the fifth inning.

Rasmussen started the top half striking out Martin Maldonado. Two back-to-back doubles by Mauricio Dubon and Jeremy Pena scored the first run of the game. Kyle Tucker singled to score Pena and Jose Abreu doubled on a ground ball, scoring Tucker to make it 3-0. With two outs, Corey Julks doubled. Jake Meyers then singled on a ground ball to second baseman Taylor Wall. The ball was deflected by shortstop Wander Franco, scoring the final run of the game and inning. The Astros extended its lead 5-0.

The closest the Rays got to tallying in a run was in the top of the sixth inning. Wander Franco doubled on a sharp line drive to right fielder Kyle Tucker. But, he was left on base after a strikeout, groundout and flyout.

Looking Ahead for the Rays

Tampa will look to get the offense going again as they play the Astros for the final game of the series on Wednesday. The Rays sit at first in the AL East with the Baltimore Orioles trailing behind them, 4 and 1/2 games back at 15-8.

About Gabriela Vitale

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Draft

PFF’s Brad Spielberger Talks NFL Draft, Rodgers to Jets

The NFL Draft is approaching and on Thursday night, 32 names will be called and …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties