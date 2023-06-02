Pat Dooley’s High Five (June 2nd)

Pat Dooley June 2, 2023 Dooley, Feature Sports News 1,420 Views

Of course, it was a big deal when Florida was announced as a regional host site for the NCAA Baseball Tournament which will take place this weekend.

You always want to be at home, sleep in your own beds, play in the facility you know best. There are no guarantees, however.

For example, since moving to the new ballpark, Florida is 3-4 and hasn’t escaped the regionals.

Here’s a look in today’s High Five of the last five Florida Regionals:

1. 2022: It was exciting with the finale moved back to Monday against Oklahoma in a Game 7. The Sooners prevailed 5-4 in an intense game. Shoot, the whole weekend was intense.

2. 2021: This was Florida’s first chance to host a regional in Condron BallPark and boy did they fall flat. They were eliminated in two games including an embarrassing 19-1 loss to South Alabama to end the season.

3. 2019: This was the year before the regionals and everything else were wiped out by CODID-19. Florida had a rare traveling experience for a regional and were eliminated in three games by Dallas Baptist in Lubbock, Texas, and only scored seven runs in three games.

4. 2018: You know how the Super Regional ended with Austin Langworthy’s homer off the glove of the right fielder to end the game. The regional was pretty scary, too, with Florida taken to the brink by Florida Atlantic before prevailing 5-2.

5. 2017: It was around this time that people started calling it “Rainsville” because of all the delays. Florida didn’t look like the team that would eventually win the title when it lost to Bethune in the regional and win another game in 12 innings. And in the Supers, two of the three games went to 11 innings. But this team found a way and ended up champions in Omaha.

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

No. 2 Gators Baseball Shuts Out Florida A&M to Open NCAA Regional Play

No. 2 Florida baseball shut out Florida A&M in the opening round of the Gainesville …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties