SEC Increases Fines for Fans Storming Courts

On Thursday, presidents of the Southeastern Conference introduced new fines that curb fans from rushing basketball courts or football fields this coming year.

New Fines

Starting the 2023 season, the SEC has decided to increase fines for fans storming the field or court. The fines will gradually increase depending on how many times the rule has been broken in the year.

The SEC is doubling its fines for storming the field/court: 1st offense: $100,000

2nd offense: $250,000

3rd offense: $500,000 pic.twitter.com/NKP7VR34dG — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 1, 2023

In addition to this, other regulations have been passed to prevent any disruptions:

Schools must provide security to protect both teams before, during and after games

Drop-off areas for teams and officials must have no access to the public

If the field is stormed by fans, law enforcement and equipment should be used to protect the visiting team

According to the SEC, these new rule changes are aimed to cut down on potentially dangerous incidents with fans and athletes/coaches of the opposing team. In fact, fines will now be paid to opposing schools instead of going to a SEC scholarship fund.

The Importance

While on the surface this rule change might seem trivial, this past year has shown just how prevalent home crowds have stormed the field. For example, under this new plan, Alabama would have been paid $1 million from Tennessee and LSU during both of their losses.

TENNESSEE TAKES DOWN ALABAMA AND THE FANS ARE STORMING THE FIELD AT NEYLAND STADIUM. WHAT A WIN FOR THE VOLS. pic.twitter.com/1MkxrkyxBA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

Since field-storming legislation was introduced, Alabama, Mississippi State, Georgia and Florida are the SEC schools that have never been fined.

The Counterargument

Looking on the other side, people have argued these new rules might take away from the atmosphere collegiate sports can have during pivotal moments in a season. The best part of sports is the intense passion they bring out of fans and athletes alike. Witnessing the team pull off a major upset or a last second win can bring out the most euphoric feelings. It would be a shame if these new rules would take away from incredible moments like this.

9 years ago, the words "Kick Six" were engraved into the history of the Iron Bowl 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tous5VH000 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 30, 2022

Hopefully the SEC strikes a nice balance with these rules for this upcoming season.