Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

SEC Increases Fines for Fans Storming Courts

sanjeevpalasseri June 2, 2023 Uncategorized 286 Views

On Thursday, presidents of the Southeastern Conference introduced new fines that curb fans from rushing basketball courts or football fields this coming year.

New Fines

Starting the 2023 season, the SEC has decided to increase fines for fans storming the field or court. The fines will gradually increase depending on how many times the rule has been broken in the year.

In addition to this, other regulations have been passed to prevent any disruptions:

  • Schools must provide security to protect both teams before, during and after games
  • Drop-off areas for teams and officials must have no access to the public
  • If the field is stormed by fans, law enforcement and equipment should be used to protect the visiting team

According to the SEC, these new rule changes are aimed to cut down on potentially dangerous incidents with fans and athletes/coaches of the opposing team. In fact, fines will now be paid to opposing schools instead of going to a SEC scholarship fund.

The Importance

While on the surface this rule change might seem trivial, this past year has shown just how prevalent home crowds have stormed the field. For example, under this new plan, Alabama would have been paid $1 million from Tennessee and LSU during both of their losses.

Since field-storming legislation was introduced, Alabama, Mississippi State, Georgia and Florida are the SEC schools that have never been fined.

The Counterargument

Looking on the other side, people have argued these new rules might take away from the atmosphere collegiate sports can have during pivotal moments in a season. The best part of sports is the intense passion they bring out of fans and athletes alike. Witnessing the team pull off a major upset or a last second win can bring out the most euphoric feelings. It would be a shame if these new rules would take away from incredible moments like this.

Hopefully the SEC strikes a nice balance with these rules for this upcoming season.

About sanjeevpalasseri

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

No. 2 Gators Baseball Shuts Out Florida A&M to Open NCAA Regional Play

No. 2 Florida baseball shut out Florida A&M in the opening round of the Gainesville …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties