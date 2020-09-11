Houston Dash Sign Lauren Silver

Former Gators women’s soccer player Lauren Silver signed a short-term contract with the Houston Dash of the NWSL. The Dash announced Silver as a member of the 23-player roster for the upcoming fall series.

With the signing of Silver, the Dash add international experience. While American born, Silver is a member of the Jamaican women’s national team. On top of that, Silver has played in Norwegian, French, Scottish and Swedish leagues.

Time at Florida

During her college years, Silver of the Florida Gators women’s soccer team. She played for the Gators from 2011 to 2015. While at Florida, Silver played in 82 games and started 42 of them. She scored three goals for Florida and collected 11 assists over the course of her college career.

Her most notable goal came during her senior year against the Alabama Crimson Tide. With the Gators up 1-0 in the 77th minute, Silver got the ball past Bama goalie Emily Rusk to make it 2-0. This would end up being the game-winning goal as the final score would end being 2-1 Florida.

More On the Dash

Silver will a member of the Houston Dash for the NWSL Fall Series. This series will consist of four games from Sept. 11 to Oct. 9. Houston will face the Orlando Pride and the North Carolina Courage two each.

The Dash host two of the games at BBVA Stadium, hosting each team once. They will also travel for the other two games playing at each opponents home venue once each.