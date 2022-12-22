Gator Football Signs 22 During Early Signing Period

The Gator football program announced it has signed 22 players in the early signing period.

In fact, Florida ends up signing 16 players from the ESPN Top 300 list, the third most in the SEC and the fourth most in the entire country. Most recruiting services list the Gators either with a top 10 class or a class just outside that mark.

The class is made up of 22 players from the high school level with one transfer and a vast majority of those players hail from the State of Florida. The Gators went heavily on the defensive side of the ball, an area of critical need going forward. A total of 12 of the signees work on the defensive side of the ball.

Florida coach Billy Napier called out the signees for the “belief they have in what we’re building here.”

Once again, the SEC dominates the recruiting landscape with Alabama, Georgia and LSU also having excellent signing classes.