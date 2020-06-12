Home / Uncategorized / Gators Aces returning after MLB Draft
Photo Courtesy of Florida Gators Baseball Twitter @GatorsBB

Gators Aces returning after MLB Draft

Liam Byrnes June 12, 2020 Uncategorized 32 Views

Kevin O’Sullivan, the Florida Gators baseball coach, must be walking around with a huge smile today. After the shortened MLB draft, Florida will welcome back two of its aces and a loaded draft class for 2021.

Instead of 1,127 players being drafted, the 2020 MLB Draft saw only 160 names called due to the pandemic. That small number of picks could have changed the drafting strategy of some teams.

Before the MLB draft, the Gators were expecting to lose two players and at least one signee. However, things didn’t shake out that way.

No Gators Drafted

The SEC proved this week that they are the best conference in the country for baseball. On top of the 26 players drafted, the conference made history this week after three of the top-five picks came from the SEC.

Although the Gators were the top-ranked team in the country last season, no Florida players were taken in the MLB draft this year. No Gators were projected to go in the first round, but junior right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace and pitcher Jack Leftwich were widely projected to go in the next four rounds.

The 6-foot-6-inch Mace is returning to UF in the fall. It has been reported the Mace turned down an offer from a team and will bet on himself to improve his draft stock in the spring.

Mace was a stud in the shortened 2020 season, finishing 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 27 innings.

Expect to see Mace as the Friday night starter next season, with Jack Leftwich taking the mound on Saturday’s.

Zac Veen goes pro

While O’Sullivan is excited to get his two aces back for 2021, he can’t be shocked to lose Zac Veen to the MLB. The Colorado Rockies took the young outfielder with the 9th overall pick.

Veen was widely considered the top high school prospect in the country. The Port Orange native was the No. 7-ranked prospect heading in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline.

Veen is a five-tool player with great size. He uses his 6-foot-4 frame and smooth swing  to generate a lot of power. Those skills should make him a serious home run threat in the thin Colorado air.

If Veen lives up to his potential, scouts have drawn comparisons to Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich.

 

About Liam Byrnes

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Former Gator Den Dekker hired at Charleston Southern

Former Gator and major leaguer Matt Den Dekker has taken a job on the Charleston …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties