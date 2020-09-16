The LSU Tigers are already in a tough fight, and their season doesn’t start for another two weeks. From the NFL draft to COVID-19, LSU is battling before the season begins.

LSU battling before season begins

Head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Tuesday that most of his team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Next man up

Orgeron hopes that those who have caught it won’t catch the virus again. As for those who have yet to test positive, they are taking extra precautions and being careful at every turn. If they do test positive closer to the season, Orgeron has prepared his roster with a next man up mentality.

Orgeron has previously boasted about LSU’s COVID-19 preparations. He claimed LSU was a bubble-like setting just last month.

The Tigers have already lost multiple starters due to opt-outs this offseason, including top receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive back Kary Vincent. However, there may be some light in an otherwise dark offseason for LSU. Defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. has opted back into the season after opting out in early August. Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin is also considering opting back in, although sources are saying that is unlikely to happen.

New look Tigers

This LSU team is not the same roster that won the national championship a year ago. Even before the opt-outs of Chase, Vincent and others, the Tigers lost the majority of their offensive and defensive starters to the NFL. Heisman quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Heliare, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson are just four of the 14 starters that were drafted in April.

Orgeron is confident in the roster he has constructed despite the battles LSU has had to fight this offseason. He is ready to see his guys in action on Saturdays.

The Tigers are scheduled to kick off their 2020 campaign on Sept. 26 in Death Valley against Mississippi State at 3:30 p.m.