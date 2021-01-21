Home / NFL / Philip Rivers Celebrated as Career Comes to An End
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Rivers' career with the Los Angeles Chargers has come to an end. The franchise announced Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, that Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Philip Rivers Celebrated as Career Comes to An End

Jason Myers January 21, 2021

After 17 season in the league, quarterback Philip Rivers is officially retiring from the NFL. The quarterback announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Where It All Began: Philip Rivers

Almost 21 years ago a teenager from Athens, Ala. led the NC State Wolf Pack to an impressive (8-4) record as a freshman quarterback. While at the time the young quarterback was considered an NFL prospect due to his productivity and durability, no one knew just how good this kid was going to be.

In 2004 the San Diego (now, Los Angeles) Chargers selected quarterback Eli Manning with the 1st overall pick in the NFL draft. However, a few picks later Rivers went fourth overall to the New York Giants. In a draft-day trade, Manning and Rivers would swap places. The iconic trade sent Rivers to the Chargers and Manning to the Giants.

Rivers unorthodox throwing motion and lack of arm strength were major concerns for many NFL scouts. However, head coach of the Chargers, at the time Marty Schottenheimer, liked what he saw in the former ACC Player of the Year. It would go on to be a decision the organization would not regret.

Rivers would go on to have a Hall of Fame worthy career. The quarterback finished 5th in all-time passing yards, 5th in all-time passing touchdowns, and is an eight time Pro Bowl selection. Rivers spent thee majority of his career with the Chargers but officially retired after one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Many respected people around the NFL spoke highly of Rivers career including 2-time Super Bowl Champion and current NFL Analyst for ESPN, Damien Woody.

When One Door Closes Another One Opens

When one chapter ends, another one begins. The new focus for Rivers, high school football. Rivers will take over as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High School football team in Fairhope, Ala. following the conclusion of his playing career. Rivers tremendous talent as a quarterback, along with his unparalleled knowledge and passion for the game, will undoubtedly help propel him towards achieving success as a coach.

Former NFL cornerback and current sports media personality Domonique Foxworth, shared his excitement for Rivers in action as a high school football coach.

As a young boy, Rivers dreamed of one day making it to the NFL. Rivers brilliant 17-year career in the NFL has sadly come to an end. The focus now shifts to the St. Michael Cardinals Football team for coach Rivers.

About Jason Myers

Jason Myers is a dedicated sports journalist that covers the entire world of sports. Myers currently studies Journalism at the University of Florida, and will be graduating this upcoming May, 2021.

