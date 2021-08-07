Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis delivers his induction speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

NFL to Induct Latest HOF Classes

Ethan Sanabria August 7, 2021 Uncategorized 45 Views

The Largest HOF Class of All Time

Every year before football begins Enshrinement Week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame kicks off the NFL preseason and it also means induction of a new class of superstar NFL players voted into the Hall. This year is even more special because the Hall will induct two classes.

Last year, the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic. Because of this, the two ceremonies will merge. During the 2020 class 20 Hall of Famers were inducted to celebrate the NFL’s 100th anniversary. In total 28 hall of famers will receive their rightful spot in Canton this August.

Who Makes the 2021 Class?

Peyton Manning leads the line for the 2021 class that includes six players and two coaches. Manning is a two time Super Bowl winner who played for both the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.  The five other players inducted include Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, John Lynch, Alan Faneca and Drew Pearson. The two coaches going in are Tom Flores and scout Bill Nunn.

Who Makes the 2020 Class?

With the 2020 centennial class former safety and hard hitter Steve Atwater leads the way.  Other notable names include safety Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, and running back Edgerrin James. From the coaches two very notable names Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson will be enshrined.

SEC Tribute

The SEC will now have 37 players in the Hall of Fame with four from this group going in with Tennessee’s Peyton Manning, LSU’s Alan Faneca and Arkansas Razorbacks Steve Atwater and Jimmy Johnson.

How to Watch

This year’s class of inducted Hall of Famers will be historic for the NFL. To view the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony tune into NFL Network on August 7th at 6:30 pm. Following the 2020 ceremony the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will air on Sunday August 8th at 7 pm.

About Ethan Sanabria

Ethan Sanabria is a second-year telecommunications student on the digital film and television production track at the University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications. He has previously worked as a broadcaster for the Florida Flight basketball team and currently helps the production of WUFT news facebook lives. You can reach Ethan on any of his social media or at Ethansanabria@ufl.edu.

