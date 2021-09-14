Raiders vs Ravens Recap: Game of the Year?

At the end of Week One of the NFL season, Monday Night Football had us questioning, was the Ravens-Raiders the best game of the week? There were a lot of really good games like Cowboys-Bucs and Chiefs-Browns. However, Ravens-Raiders may have been the best one yet.

The Baltimore Ravens led the Las Vegas Raiders throughout the entire game but the Raiders then scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Game of the Year

Overtime felt like the script to one of the greatest football movies of all time.

Derek Carr threw an interception on the one-yard line after failing to punch it in himself on a QB sneak for the Raiders. Ravens ball, and quarterback Lamar Jackson then returned the favor as he fumbled after a Carl Nassib strip-sack around the 30-yard line. As Vegas took over, Carr hit Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown ending the game in walk off fashion. Nassib gave his thoughts on a game he will never forget.

Derek Carr ended the game 34 of 56 passing for 435 yards with two TDs and an interception while Josh Jacobs rushed 10 times scoring twice.

Ravens Feel the Sting

Lamar Jackson commented on the game saying his team played great and that they have to keep building if they want to go far this season.

"Any loss you have will be tough. Working so hard in the offseason to prepare for a team." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/CcqrNpckri — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2021

Jackson was 19 of 30 with a touchdown through the air and he ran 12 times for 86 yards on the ground. The Ravens now sit behind the Bengals and Steelers in the AFC North as those teams won their opening day matchups.

Up Next

Next Week the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night while the Raiders will play the Pittsburgh Steelers.