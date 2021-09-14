Raiders vs Ravens Recap: Game of the Year?

Ethan Sanabria September 14, 2021 Football, NFL 41 Views

At the end of Week One of the NFL season, Monday Night Football had us questioning, was the Ravens-Raiders the best game of the week?  There were a lot of really good games like Cowboys-Bucs and Chiefs-Browns. However, Ravens-Raiders may have been the best one yet.

The Baltimore Ravens led the Las Vegas Raiders throughout the entire game but the Raiders then scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Game of the Year

Overtime felt like the script to one of the greatest football movies of all time.

Derek Carr threw an interception on the one-yard line after failing to punch it in himself on a QB sneak for the Raiders. Ravens ball, and quarterback Lamar Jackson then returned the favor as he fumbled after a Carl Nassib strip-sack around the 30-yard line. As Vegas took over, Carr hit Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown ending the game in walk off fashion.  Nassib gave his thoughts on a game he will never forget.

Derek Carr ended the game 34 of 56 passing for 435 yards with two TDs and an interception while Josh Jacobs rushed 10 times scoring twice. 

Ravens Feel the Sting

Lamar Jackson commented on the game saying his team played great and that they have to keep building if they want to go far this season. 

Jackson was 19 of 30 with a touchdown through the air and he ran 12 times for 86 yards on the ground. The Ravens now sit behind the Bengals and Steelers in the AFC North as those teams won their opening day matchups.

Up Next

Next Week the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night while the Raiders will play the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

About Ethan Sanabria

Ethan Sanabria is a second-year telecommunications student on the digital film and television production track at the University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications. He has previously worked as a broadcaster for the Florida Flight basketball team and currently helps the production of WUFT news facebook lives. You can reach Ethan on any of his social media or at Ethansanabria@ufl.edu.

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Coach Mullen Discusses QB Room and Alabama This Weekend

The Florida Gators are gearing up for their first conference game of the season this …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties