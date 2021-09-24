Miami Dolphins quarterback throws ball
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes while pressured by New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Dolphins VS Raiders Preview

smadden September 24, 2021 Uncategorized 12 Views

Sunday Sin City, becomes football city as the Miami Dolphins visit the undefeated Raiders. There is a minor rivalry between the two teams, that dates back to 1966. The Raiders have a slim lead in the rivalry with a record of 20-19-1. These teams battled last year in a day after Christmas showdown that ended with a one-point Dolphins victory, which knocked the Raiders out of playoff contention.

Miami

Dolphins fans had a bit of a scare last week when they witnessed their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa get hurt. Tua exits last weeks game early, and to add insult to injury, literally, the Dolphins lost to the Bills 35-0. Head coach Brian Flores praises is young quarterback’s toughness.

Now that Tua has been ruled out for Sunday’s game veteran journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett gets the starting nod. The Dolphins will be in very capable hands this weekend with Brissett behind the wheel.

Las Vegas

We all know Vegas is filled with bright lights, big sounds, as well as a pretty good football team. The Raiders come into this matchup undefeated after impressive wins against the Steelers, and Ravens. Their quarterback Derek Carr is a very underrated player he gets a lot of heat from Raiders fans, as well as pundits in the media. Carr is a dark horse MVP candidate, not only Carr but the Raiders of a slew of weapons to work with including underrated Tight End Darren Waller.

The Dolphins with a very capable Brissett at the helm should put up a solid fight against the Raiders. All I am certain about is that I will be excited to see a former Gator become an NFL starting quarterback again.

