Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrates a first down against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Thrives as Miami’s Woes Worsen

Faith Buckley October 11, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers demolished the Miami Dolphins 45-17 Sunday as Bucs quarterback Tom Brady put up 411 yards for a 73.2% completion rate. Miami is on a four-game losing streak after their season opener win against the New England Patriots.

Miami putting up a fight

The first quarter of the matchup was a competitive one, as the score was tied 10-10 going into the second. The Dolphins opened the game with a three-point field goal by kicker Jason Sanders. They took the advantage once again in the first quarter with a touchdown by running back Myles Gaskin. Gaskin shortened the score gap with a touchdown eight minutes into the third quarter, bringing Miami up to 16 points. He had 74 receiving yards throughout the game.

Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 275 yards for 27 of 39 passes throughout the game. He notched two touchdowns and gave up an interception four minutes into the fourth quarter by Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean. Brissett had three sacks during the game in comparison to Brady’s two. Head coach Brian Flores wasn’t satisfied with the team’s gameplay, however.

“We didn’t execute our game plan defensively. Just collectively as a defense we just didn’t do enough,” he said. “I’m concerned. We’re out of sync.”

Buccaneers’ robust offense

Bucs running back Giovani Bernard made it 6-3 eight minutes into the first quarter with a 10-yard reception. He caught 14 receiving yards and rushed 21 yards.

Shortly into the second quarter, Bucs kicker Ryan Succop scored three points on the fourth down after Brady was sacked on the third down. The game was tied 10-10.

Antonio Brown got the crowd roaring in chants and cheers after a 62-yard touchdown four minutes into the first quarter. He winded down the first half with another touchdown to bring the score 23-10. The wide receiver put up an intimidating 124 receiving yards. Brown became the fastest NFL player to reach 900 career receptions, reaching the accolade in 143 games. He sits second in the league in 100+ receiving yards in a game with 45 games, trailing behind Tennesse Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, who has 59 games.

Brown is motivated by Brady.

“I take so much inspiration from Tom. As a professional, as a leader, making sure that I’m doing my job, making sure that all the other 10 guys are doing their job,” Brown said. “He just continues to up the standard and raise the bar.”

Running back Leonard Fournette slipped through Miami’s defense only three seconds into the final quarter with a five-yard rushing touchdown. He had 64 receiving yards in the game.

Also, Mike Evans tasted victory with two touchdowns of his own; a 34-yard reception four minutes into the fourth quarter and a 23-yard reception only three minutes later for the final touchdown of the game. He caught six passes for 113 yards.

Up next

Tampa travels to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Miami heads to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

 

 

 

