San Francisco 49ers Advance

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday with a final score of 13-10 and advanced to the NFC championship.

Go Niners Go!!!! We ain’t done yet!!! pic.twitter.com/UyTAYOhshq — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2022

Recap

The 49ers and Packers met for their NFL Divisional round game where the 49ers knocked out the Packers.

In the first quarter, the Packers started off the game with AJ Dillon giving a six-yard run and a successful extra point kick from Mason Crosby. The game stayed 7-0 until the third quarter where 49ers Robbie Gould had a 29-yard field goal making the final score of the third quarter 7-3. Into the fourth quarter, it didn’t take the Packers long to put up points with a 33-yard field goal from Crosby, making the game 10-3. That didn’t discourage the 49ers with 4:41 left in the game, Talanoa Hufanga had a six-yard return of blocked punt, and Gould had a successful kick. Tying the game 10-10, the 49ers didn’t stop there. With 3:20 left in the game, 49ers got the ball back. Gould had a 45-yard field goal giving the 49ers the win and a final score of 13-10.

RED HOT 🔥@RobbieGould09 GAME WINNER Next Up: NFC Championship on FOX pic.twitter.com/ZMqD0n3rR7 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 23, 2022

Looking at the Packers

The Packers were 13-4 this season and first in the NFC North.

For the 2021 post season, the team had a total of ten points per game, ten total points and one total touchdown. Team leaders were Aaron Rodgers with passing yards, Aaron Jones with rushing yards and receiving yards, Preston Smith with tackles and Adrian Amos with interceptions.

As the Packers head into the off-season the team will have some thinking to do. Aaron Rodgers, who has been with the Packers since 2005 for 17 seasons, doesn’t know if he will return. After the game on Saturday, Rodgers stated he doesn’t want to speculate on his future, but he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild if he keeps playing.

Rodgers stated, “I don’t think it’s fair to anybody or myself to really go down those paths at this point. It’s disappointing, sad and fresh.”

He said he will have those conversations in the next week and contemplate after that.

Looking at the 49ers

The 49ers were 10-7 this season and third in NFC west. For the 2021 post season, the team had 18 total points per game, 36 total points and three total touchdowns. Additionally, team leaders were Jimmy Garoppolo in passing yards, Elijah Mitchel in rushing yards, Deebo Samuel in receiving yards, Emmanuel Moseley in tackles and K’Waun Williams in interceptions.

Looking Ahead

As the 49ers head into the NFC Championship, they will be playing against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams beat the Buccaneers on Sunday 30-27.

WIN AND GO HOME! pic.twitter.com/t8FbSWdz4U — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 23, 2022

The Rams were 12-5 this season and first in the NFC West. As they head to play against the 49ers in the NFC championship game, this isn’t the first time the two teams will meet this season. The teams met back on Nov. 15 and Jan. 9 where the 49ers beat the Rams in each matchup.

The game is scheduled for Sunday Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on Fox. The Rams will be hosting the 49ers.