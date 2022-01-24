San Francisco 49ers advance to NFC title game
Green Bay Packers' Eric Stokes tries to stop San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

San Francisco 49ers Advance

Keishla Espinal January 24, 2022 Uncategorized 28 Views

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday  with a final score of 13-10 and advanced to the NFC championship.

Recap

The 49ers and Packers met for their NFL Divisional round game where the 49ers knocked out the Packers.

In the first quarter, the Packers started off the game with AJ Dillon giving a six-yard run and a successful extra point kick from Mason Crosby. The game stayed 7-0 until the third quarter where 49ers Robbie Gould had a 29-yard field goal making the final score of the third quarter 7-3. Into the fourth quarter, it didn’t take the Packers long to put up points with a 33-yard field goal from Crosby, making the game 10-3. That didn’t discourage the 49ers with 4:41 left in the game, Talanoa Hufanga had a six-yard return of blocked punt, and Gould had a successful kick. Tying the game 10-10, the 49ers didn’t stop there. With 3:20 left in the game, 49ers got the ball back. Gould had a 45-yard field goal giving the 49ers the win and a final score of 13-10.

Looking at the Packers

The Packers were 13-4 this season and first in the NFC North.

For the 2021 post season, the team had a total of ten points per game, ten total points and one total touchdown. Team leaders were Aaron Rodgers with passing yards, Aaron Jones with rushing yards and receiving yards, Preston Smith with tackles and Adrian Amos with interceptions.

As the Packers head into the off-season the team will have some thinking to do. Aaron Rodgers, who has been with the Packers since 2005 for 17 seasons, doesn’t know if he will return. After the game on Saturday, Rodgers stated he doesn’t want to speculate on his future, but he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild if he keeps playing.

Rodgers stated, “I don’t think it’s fair to anybody or myself to really go down those paths at this point. It’s disappointing, sad and fresh.”

He said he will have those conversations in the next week and contemplate after that.

Looking at the 49ers

The 49ers were 10-7 this season and third in NFC west. For the 2021 post season, the team had 18 total points per game, 36 total points and three total touchdowns. Additionally, team leaders were Jimmy Garoppolo in passing yards, Elijah Mitchel in rushing yards, Deebo Samuel in receiving yards, Emmanuel Moseley in tackles and K’Waun Williams in interceptions.

Looking Ahead

As the 49ers head into the NFC Championship, they will be playing against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams beat the Buccaneers on Sunday  30-27.

The Rams were 12-5 this season and first in the NFC West. As they head to play against the 49ers in the NFC championship game, this isn’t the first time the two teams will meet this season. The teams met back on Nov. 15 and Jan. 9 where the 49ers beat the Rams in each matchup.

The game is scheduled for Sunday Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on Fox. The Rams will be hosting the 49ers.

About Keishla Espinal

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Aaron Rodgers future in question

The Green Bay Packers had a frustrating finish to a stellar season with another failed …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties