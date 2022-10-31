Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Eagles 35-13. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Around the NFL Week 8: Best Teams, Biggest Disappointments & Top Players

Matthew Rothman October 31, 2022 Atlanta Falcons, Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 Views

Week 8 of the NFL continued with several extremely exciting matchups this past weekend. The week concludes with a MNF game between the Browns and Bengals.

Best Teams

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to dominate the NFL and remain the lone unbeaten team. They are now 7-0 coming off their 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and were also able to increase their lead to two games following the New York Giants’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills are the only one-loss teams in the NFL, while the Kansas Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are both 5-2. The Baltimore Ravens have a one-game lead in the AFC North, and the Atlanta Falcons sit in first in the AFC South at 4-4. 

Disappointing Teams

The AFC South continues to be one of the most disappointing divisions in the league. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers all have losing records. One of the biggest disappointments this season continues to be the Green Bay Packers, who have only three wins in eight games.

The Detroit Lions and Houston Texans sit at the bottom of the league with only one victory. On the other end, the AFC East features four teams with a .500 record of better, including the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins who are both at 5-3. 

Top Players

The two top quarterbacks this season have been Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. They have thrown for 4,346 yards and 39 touchdowns between the two. Saquan Barkey currently leads the league with 779 rush yards and has five touchdowns. Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb are the two other running backs to eclipse 700 rushing yards this year. Tyreek Hill is 39 yards away from 1,000 this season. 

Defensively, Za’Darius Smith and Matthew Judon lead the league with 8.5 sacks. Roquan Smith, who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, leads the league with 85 tackles.

The final matchup of Week 8 will feature the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

