Gators Announce Capacity for Men’s and Women’s Basketball

After a short delay to the season, the Florida Gators have announced their capacity plans for men’s and women’s basketball.

The Stephen C. O’Connell center will have a capacity of 2,200 fans for the 2020-21 season. The reduced capacity is just over 20% of the O’Connell center’s normal capacity of 10,133. The Gators also worked with UF Health to decide on their capacity limit.

The Gators will also follow COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the SEC Medical Guidance Task Force and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Precautions

Fans will see new guidelines, extra signage and enhanced cleaning protocols in place around the arena. There will also be an increased number of hand sanitizing stations throughout.

Face coverings will be required for all fans and most cover the nose and mouth throughout the game. Failure to follow this rule could result in loss of ticket privileges.

Tickets

Tickets will be strictly digital to reduce contact between fans and staff. Seating will also be socially distanced in pods of two or four seats. Gator men’s basketball season ticket holders will select new seats for the season.

Gator women’s basketball will only feature single-game tickets for the 2020-21 season.

Tipoff

The Gator women’s team will kick off their season on November 25th at home against Grambling State. Tipoff has not been announced.

The Gator men’s team will head on the road to start its season against UMASS Lowell, also on November 25th, with tipoff at 4:30 p.m.