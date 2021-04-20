Miami Heat Look to End Strong

After outscoring the Hawks 113-91, the Miami Heat are looking to cement their position in the playoffs

Injuries Small Issue for Heat against Hawks

Forwards Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro were absent from Monday night’s game.

The Heat would have to rely on the bench to put up numbers. And boy did the bench come through.

Guard Goran Dragic ended the night with 19 points, one block, five assists, and six rebounds.

Center Dewayne Dedmon also contributed to the bench. He scored 12, had six rebounds and one assist.

Guard Kendrick Nunn owned the night, scoring 30 points, tallying eight assists and seven rebounds

Home Stretch

With the playoffs rapidly approaching, the Heat are hoping to stay in the picture. If the playoffs were to start today, the East would consist of Philly, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Miami, and Charlotte.

Miami’s last stint of games is now a cakewalk, however. Of the 14 remaining games, seven will see the Heat against teams that will also be in the playoff race; namely two games against Boston, one against Charlotte, one against Philly and a game against Dallas.

This will be an uphill battle.

Healthy Herro and More Needed

While Haslem didn’t play due to a coach’s decision, Butler is reported to have a right sprained ankle. Herro was listed with ‘Foot Soreness’, according to ESPN. If the Heat hope to have a strong ending to the season, they will need the guard and center to be healthy.